reporter - Health care, Moreau, Queensbury, South Glens Falls

Farm proposal

Rachel McDermott asks the Moreau Town Board for 'open minds' Tuesday to consider her proposal for a new farm with a brewery, distillery, possible performance space and solar arrays. You can't see it, but there is a sea of empty chairs behind her.

 Kathleen Moore, kmoore@poststar.com

All too often, I’m one of the only people at Town Board meetings.

Usually it’s me, a couple department heads, and maybe one dedicated town resident.

I usually joke that the public doesn’t have to go. I’ll sit through it for them, and write about the one crucial item that they need to know.

Recently I wrote about a Moreau proposal to allow a farm to add a bar, music programs, overnight visitors and a solar array. The neighbors to this farm weren’t at the meeting. In fact, nobody came, except for the people who proposed the project, me, and the one resident who comes to every meeting.

But the neighbors all read about the proposal – and called the town supervisor to tell him they were horrified by the ideas.

Democracy at work!

I just wonder how well it would work if the press wasn’t there.

