Yesterday I watched a man carefully install ceiling tiles in a beautiful room with cabinets, a sink, and plenty of room for a comfortable chair.
It will be the lactation room for employees at Moreau Family Health.
The workers told me they were simply following state law. And indeed, the law says employers must provide a space that isn’t a bathroom, but boy is this space nice.
When I gave birth, I was working for a different newspaper. In my first week back at work, I explored the building, searching for reasonably private places to pump for 15 minutes. First I tried putting a sign on the break room door. Men walked in anyway, telling me variously that they “wanted to see what was going on” or thought my note was “a joke.” Eventually I wound up in the bathroom, pumping on a bench next to the only outlet. The ceiling tiles had been removed for some maintenance years earlier and never replaced. Every time someone walked in the back door, a blast of cold air came through the ceiling.
When I switched to The Post-Star, other women showed me the lactation room they built in the cleaner’s closet portion of a private bathroom near the press. This featured a comfortable chair and a table, so that was a significant improvement. I just had to move tables the pressmen set up in front of the door.
I would’ve loved to have an entire room designed for my use. Of course, now engineers have invented pumps that can be used silently and discretely all day long while mothers work, so I guess lactation rooms will soon be a thing of the past. (But, designers, we will still need hot water for washing pump parts, so please do not put hands-free sensors on the faucet! The water doesn't get hot enough before it shuts off!)
