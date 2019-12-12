You are the owner of this article.
BLOG: A helpful FOIL request from a resident regarding Great Escape
1 comment

Balloon test

Great Escape hung a balloon at the end of a large crane, 165 feet in the air, on the morning of Nov. 14 to represent the height of a proposed new ride. Neighbors on Glen Lake want the ride moved to a different part of the Queensbury amusement park so that it cannot be seen from the lake.

Facts matter. And one of the best ways to get to the facts is to request public records through a Freedom of Information request.

A Queensbury resident took that step after I told him I didn't have a copy of the Environmental Impact Statement that Great Escape agreed to with the town after more than a year of analysis in 2000. The idea was to come up with a framework for how Great Escape could expand without impeding its neighbors.

This plan has been followed for decades, until Great Escape decided to propose a much-taller-than-allowed ride this fall.

People began to wonder: what exactly does the EIS say?

Here's some light reading for you — hundreds of pages, in three volumes, scanned in by Queensbury staff after resident Stuart Alan filed the paperwork to get it.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Great Escape GEIS

Great Escape GEIS

The first volume of the three-volume Environmental Impact Statement between Great Escape and the town of Queensbury

Great Escape GEIS Vol. 2

Great Escape GEIS Vol. 2

The second volume (of three) of the Environmental Impact Statement between Great Escape and the town of Queensbury.

Great Escape GEIS Vol. 3

Great Escape GEIS Vol. 3

This is the third and final volume of the Environmental Impact Statement between Great Escape and the town of Queensbury.

