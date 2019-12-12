BLOG: A helpful FOIL request from a resident regarding Great Escape

Kathleen Moore reporter - Health care, Moreau, Queensbury, South Glens Falls Follow Kathleen Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Facts matter. And one of the best ways to get to the facts is to request public records through a Freedom of Information request.

A Queensbury resident took that step after I told him I didn't have a copy of the Environmental Impact Statement that Great Escape agreed to with the town after more than a year of analysis in 2000. The idea was to come up with a framework for how Great Escape could expand without impeding its neighbors.

This plan has been followed for decades, until Great Escape decided to propose a much-taller-than-allowed ride this fall.

People began to wonder: what exactly does the EIS say?

Here's some light reading for you — hundreds of pages, in three volumes, scanned in by Queensbury staff after resident Stuart Alan filed the paperwork to get it.

