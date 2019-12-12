BLOG: A helpful FOIL request from a resident regarding Great Escape

Facts matter. And one of the best ways to get to the facts is to request public records through a Freedom of Information request.
A Queensbury resident took that step after I told him I didn't have a copy of the Environmental Impact Statement that Great Escape agreed to with the town after more than a year of analysis in 2000. The idea was to come up with a framework for how Great Escape could expand without impeding its neighbors.
This plan has been followed for decades, until Great Escape decided to propose a much-taller-than-allowed ride this fall.
People began to wonder: what exactly does the EIS say?
Here's some light reading for you — hundreds of pages, in three volumes, scanned in by Queensbury staff after resident Stuart Alan filed the paperwork to get it.
