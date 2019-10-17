{{featured_button_text}}
Apex rally event description on Facebook

In this event listing by Apex, it is clear that some participants have been discussing bringing rifles to a rally on Oct. 5.

People are still claiming that the police chief or I “made up” the idea that people would bring unloaded rifles to the Oct. 5 rally in Glens Falls.

To prove otherwise, here’s a post from Apex, screenshot on Thursday (a day before the police chief announced that people were planning to bring unloaded rifles). In it, Apex, which is a pro-Trump organization, talks about what its members should do when they attend a rally organized by Friends Who Support President Trump, another pro-Trump organization.

It says, “If you plan to display your firearm, please be sure to follow NY State Law. No shotguns or short-barreled rifles are allowed in public. Long rifles only. Please conduct yourself in an orderly manner. The city of GF has it out for us already.”

After members of the public from all political persuasions panned the idea Friday, no one came with rifles on Saturday.

In other words – the police chief got the word out, the public responded with disgust, and thus no one did it. And no one had to lie about anything - except, perhaps, those who claim no one was discussing bringing rifles to a downtown rally.

