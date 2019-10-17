People are still claiming that the police chief or I “made up” the idea that people would bring unloaded rifles to the Oct. 5 rally in Glens Falls.
To prove otherwise, here’s a post from Apex, screenshot on Thursday (a day before the police chief announced that people were planning to bring unloaded rifles). In it, Apex, which is a pro-Trump organization, talks about what its members should do when they attend a rally organized by Friends Who Support President Trump, another pro-Trump organization.
It says, “If you plan to display your firearm, please be sure to follow NY State Law. No shotguns or short-barreled rifles are allowed in public. Long rifles only. Please conduct yourself in an orderly manner. The city of GF has it out for us already.”
You have free articles remaining.
After members of the public from all political persuasions panned the idea Friday, no one came with rifles on Saturday.
In other words – the police chief got the word out, the public responded with disgust, and thus no one did it. And no one had to lie about anything - except, perhaps, those who claim no one was discussing bringing rifles to a downtown rally.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
So that I'm clear, you published this article to prove that you're right ? Are you a child ?
And APEx pretends to be the "responsible" group among the several local pro-Trump groups. But no one should expect anything less from groups that support an unfit president who lies on a daily basis.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.