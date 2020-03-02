You are the owner of this article.
Some are exempt from paper bag fees
New bags

On the rack in Stewart's Shops are lots of the company's new reusable bags, which cost 99 cents.

 Will Doolittle,

A reader wrote with a reminder that, under the new plastic bag law in New York, people receiving benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or the Women, Infants and Children nutrition program are exempt from paying paper bag fees. Many stores are providing paper bags as substitutes for plastic bags and are charging a small fee, usually 5 cents per paper bag. But people enrolled in those nutrition benefit programs don't have to pay that fee.

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at

@trafficstatic.

