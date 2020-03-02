Some are exempt from paper bag fees

You have free articles remaining.
A reader wrote with a reminder that, under the new plastic bag law in New York, people receiving benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or the Women, Infants and Children nutrition program are exempt from paying paper bag fees. Many stores are providing paper bags as substitutes for plastic bags and are charging a small fee, usually 5 cents per paper bag. But people enrolled in those nutrition benefit programs don't have to pay that fee.
