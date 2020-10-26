Party isn't big factor in endorsements

We get a lot of strange and incorrect stuff written in the comments on stories. Some of it gets posted on the website, while the worst of it gets blocked.

One recent post struck me because it was making a claim that could be checked. The commenter said the Post-Star's editorial board, which makes the political endorsements, always chooses Democrats, except in local races.

Most of our endorsements are made in local races. But I suspected the commenter was wrong about statewide races, too, so I took a quick glance back at a few of the recent past years — 2018, 2016 and 2014.

In 2018, we endorsed Republican Mark Molinaro for governor over Andrew Cuomo and Republican Keith Wofford for attorney general over Letitia James.

In 2016, we endorsed Republican Elise Stefanik for Congress.

In 2014, we endorsed Republican Rob Astorino for governor over Andrew Cuomo, Republican John Cahill for attorney general over Eric Schneiderman (that was a good call) and Green Party candidate Matt Funiciello for Congress.