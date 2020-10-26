 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Party isn't big factor in endorsements
0 comments

Party isn't big factor in endorsements

{{featured_button_text}}

We get a lot of strange and incorrect stuff written in the comments on stories. Some of it gets posted on the website, while the worst of it gets blocked.

One recent post struck me because it was making a claim that could be checked. The commenter said the Post-Star's editorial board, which makes the political endorsements, always chooses Democrats, except in local races.

Most of our endorsements are made in local races. But I suspected the commenter was wrong about statewide races, too, so I took a quick glance back at a few of the recent past years — 2018, 2016 and 2014.

In 2018, we endorsed Republican Mark Molinaro for governor over Andrew Cuomo and Republican Keith Wofford for attorney general over Letitia James.

In 2016, we endorsed Republican Elise Stefanik for Congress.

In 2014, we endorsed Republican Rob Astorino for governor over Andrew Cuomo, Republican John Cahill for attorney general over Eric Schneiderman (that was a good call) and Green Party candidate Matt Funiciello for Congress.

Over the years, we've endorsed lots of people from both parties. Generally, party is not important to the deliberations of the editorial board, and that is especially true in local elections, when the candidate's party is rarely even mentioned. 

What is important is the candidate's experience, their qualifications, their thoughtfulness and their character.

  

Will Doolittle

Doolittle

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at

@trafficstatic.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News