I think not

The experience of a young woman who used to work at The Post-Star and now works from home in Albany helps to explain the chasm between the reported numbers of novel coronavirus cases and the extreme measures being taken to stop its spread.
Right now, on Tuesday morning, New York has approximately 1,000 reported cases, with 7 deaths. The nationwide figures are 4,482 cases, 86 deaths. So, that is bad, but not terribly awful compared with all sorts of other diseases and other things, like car accidents.
But, because of a lack of tests, many people — probably many times the reported number — have the virus but haven't been recorded as confirmed cases.
Here is what happened to Elizabeth Gibson and her husband, Steven, who live in Albany. Last week, they were both feeling ill, with flulike symptoms — cough, sore throat, body aches and fever. They self-quarantined in their apartment.
Elly went Sunday afternoon to WellNow Urgent Care in Albany, where she was given a flu test, which came back negative. The doctor told her she could well have COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, but said he couldn't test her, because his supply was restricted. He told her the tests have to be saved for serious cases — people with very high fevers or underlying conditions or known exposure. When she asked if she might have the virus, he said yes.
He told her he also had not been able to test several other people he had seen that same day (Sunday), for the same reason.
So Elly and Steven, both in their mid-20s, are staying home. He is a software engineer and she is a freelance writer, and they are both able to work from home.
"Not to sound dramatic or anything, but this is definitely a weird sickness that I've never experienced before. The not-being-able-to-breathe-normally thing is worrisome," she wrote to me, in an online exchange.
She has not had to use an inhaler before, but the doctor prescribed her one and she is now using it, she wrote.
Gibson made another point: the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which will provide money to people stuck at home due to the coronavirus, only helps people who have tested positive for COVID-19. So those who aren't able to get tests or who are self-quarantining because they've had contact with someone who is sick, will not be able to get that assistance.
