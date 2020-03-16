He told her he also had not been able to test several other people he had seen that same day (Sunday), for the same reason.

So Elly and Steven, both in their mid-20s, are staying home. He is a software engineer and she is a freelance writer, and they are both able to work from home.

"Not to sound dramatic or anything, but this is definitely a weird sickness that I've never experienced before. The not-being-able-to-breathe-normally thing is worrisome," she wrote to me, in an online exchange.

She has not had to use an inhaler before, but the doctor prescribed her one and she is now using it, she wrote.

Gibson made another point: the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which will provide money to people stuck at home due to the coronavirus, only helps people who have tested positive for COVID-19. So those who aren't able to get tests or who are self-quarantining because they've had contact with someone who is sick, will not be able to get that assistance.

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.

