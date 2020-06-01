BLOG: With Queensbury man, red flag law seems to apply

A man from Queensbury named Mario Hepp recently wrote the paper a letter to the editor that doesn't meet our standards for letters to the editor but which I think everyone should see.
Here it is:
"These protesters across this nation should be shot on sight ! ! Then take their dead bodies and put them through a wood chipper and then used the remains as fertilizer in the gardens of these left wing liberal Democrats that support this scum."
I called him and -- surprise! -- he was antagonistic. But he did answer a couple of questions before he hung up on me.
I reminded him that, last year, he became the subject of the first red flag law case in Warren County. The law allows judges to revoke the handgun permits of people who they determine are a threat to themselves or others.
In that case, Hepp had been writing letters to state officials that included "graphic racial slurs and violent rhetoric."
The letters threatened violence against "liberals, minorities and gays," authorities said. He said "someone should put a bullet in" one particular official. According to the authorities, that threat couldn't be prosecuted as a crime, because Hepp did not say he planned to pull the trigger himself.
This February, Warren County Judge John Hall decided Hepp could keep his handgun, because he hadn't made direct threats. I assume that means he hadn't said something like, " I, Mario Hepp, being of not very sound mind nor body, threaten to do harm directly, myself, to Mr. X, on this date, using the candlestick in the ballroom."
So I suppose, Mr. Hepp saying protesters should be turned into fertilizer will also not qualify under this law, even though these very same sorts of protesters are this very week protesting locally.
I think the flag is pretty red in Mr. Hepp's case -- dripping red, you might say.
But here's what he said when I asked him, "How is this not a violent threat?"
"The First Amendment," he said.
"That doesn't answer the question," I said.
"It's my answer," he said.
I read him the first bit of his letter -- "You don't think that's a violent threat?"
"Not at all," he said. "I don't believe it is. It's a fact, as far as I'm concerned."
"It's a fact the protesters should be shot?" I said.
"This is ridiculous," he said, and that is when he hung up.
Is it ridiculous? I'll say this for him -- unlike others who make inflammatory statements and get challenged, Hepp did not pretend the letter was a joke. He was serious, and he acted accordingly.
So is Mario Hepp of Queensbury a danger? Is a man who goes out of his way to repeatedly wish -- in written, public statements -- graphic and violent deaths on people he hates a danger to those people?
I don't know what Mr. Hepp intends. But I do know this: If a red flag law doesn't apply to him, it's useless.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at
@trafficstatic.
