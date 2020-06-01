BLOG: With Queensbury man, red flag law seems to apply

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A man from Queensbury named Mario Hepp recently wrote the paper a letter to the editor that doesn't meet our standards for letters to the editor but which I think everyone should see.

Here it is:

"These protesters across this nation should be shot on sight ! ! Then take their dead bodies and put them through a wood chipper and then used the remains as fertilizer in the gardens of these left wing liberal Democrats that support this scum."

I called him and -- surprise! -- he was antagonistic. But he did answer a couple of questions before he hung up on me.

I reminded him that, last year, he became the subject of the first red flag law case in Warren County. The law allows judges to revoke the handgun permits of people who they determine are a threat to themselves or others.

In that case, Hepp had been writing letters to state officials that included "graphic racial slurs and violent rhetoric."

The letters threatened violence against "liberals, minorities and gays," authorities said. He said "someone should put a bullet in" one particular official. According to the authorities, that threat couldn't be prosecuted as a crime, because Hepp did not say he planned to pull the trigger himself.