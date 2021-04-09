BLOG: Why Hacker Boat's IDA application for tax breaks says it doesn't need them

Questions phrased in the negative can confuse people, and this came up recently with the Hacker Boat application for local tax breaks to Warren Washington Industrial Development Agency. Hacker is moving its operation to Queensbury from Ticonderoga and sought financial help for the move.
The tax break application includes this question:
"Please confirm by checking the box, below, if there is likelihood that the Project would not be undertaken but for the Financial Assistance provided by the Agency?"
That is followed by a yes box and a no box. Whoever filled out the application for Hacker checked "no."
But the correct answer is "yes," if you're saying that the project could not go ahead without the tax breaks. At first, I wondered if Hacker was admitting the company doesn't really need the IDA's help and can relocate to Queensbury without it. But the more I looked at the question, the more I suspected this was a case of misunderstanding the question because it is phrased in the negative.
The question isn't that complicated. Answering "yes" confirms that, without the IDA's financial assistance, the project would not be undertaken. Answering "no" means that, even without the assistance, the project would be undertaken.
But it is easy to get confused by the "not" and the "but for" in the question.
If I ask a friend, "Did you decide to not take that course?" then a "yes" answer means he is not taking the course.
But if I ask, "Aren't you taking that course?" then, usually, a "no" answer means he is not taking the course.
I asked Dave O'Brien, chairman of the IDA, whether the applicant for Hacker misunderstood the question.
"The question needs to be reframed. His narrative better supports his answer. Since speaking with him over a year ago he has been consistent that they needed the assistance," O'Brien said.
That seems to me to be an indirect way of saying yes, the applicant misunderstood the question.
Does it matter that Hacker wrote on its application that it does not need the tax breaks the company was applying for? Probably not. The tax breaks have already been awarded by the IDA, and that decision isn't going to be reconsidered, especially not for a misunderstanding.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at
@trafficstatic.