BLOG: We're relying on each other's good sense

Nothing is simple in these coronavirus times, and we are forced to rely on each other's common sense and feeling of responsibility for each other's well-being. Take the short-term rentals issue. It seems obvious people shouldn't be doing it -- shouldn't be renting out rooms or houses for weekends or other short-term stays, and shouldn't be traveling to strange communities for short-term stays.
It seems obvious, but the wrongness of it depends on how it's done, just as it does with hotels and motels, which also are not closed. If you rent a place for a weekend or a week and go into the community, buying things and spreading germs, you're doing it wrong. But what if you rent a place for 3 or 4 weeks to escape New York City, say, and you bring all your food with you and self-isolate? Is there anything wrong with that? It might actually be a more effective way of social distancing than staying where you were, if you live in a viral hotspot.
You could argue that stays in short-term rentals, like Airbnb properties, or hotels or motels, are inherently bad, because they bring various people in and out who may touch surfaces and infect each other. In that case, all these places should be closed for public use -- that has been done in other countries, and we may get to that point here. You could also argue we should take extreme measures now (or should have taken them a month ago) to prevent the spread of the virus.
We are largely relying on individuals to do the right thing in this situation and not handling it by government decree. Inevitably, I think, more people will get sick and more will die because of that. Perhaps, as disorderly as our country is, we are only capable of acting in concert when a disaster has already overwhelmed us and not before, not as a preventative. Perhaps we are paying the price for being as big and unruly a country as we are.
Anyway, I do think people who have short-term rentals should stop renting them, but I can see room for exceptions -- family members or friends who intend to self-quarantine, health-care workers who need a place to stay. I also think, as with everything, it's easy to condemn something someone else is doing that breaks the rules but excuse it in ourselves. It's difficult to follow the rules exactly and easy to break them in little ways and justify it afterward, especially under the current conditions, in which we have no idea who has the virus and who doesn't.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at
@trafficstatic.
