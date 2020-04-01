BLOG: We're relying on each other's good sense

Nothing is simple in these coronavirus times, and we are forced to rely on each other's common sense and feeling of responsibility for each other's well-being. Take the short-term rentals issue. It seems obvious people shouldn't be doing it -- shouldn't be renting out rooms or houses for weekends or other short-term stays, and shouldn't be traveling to strange communities for short-term stays.

It seems obvious, but the wrongness of it depends on how it's done, just as it does with hotels and motels, which also are not closed. If you rent a place for a weekend or a week and go into the community, buying things and spreading germs, you're doing it wrong. But what if you rent a place for 3 or 4 weeks to escape New York City, say, and you bring all your food with you and self-isolate? Is there anything wrong with that? It might actually be a more effective way of social distancing than staying where you were, if you live in a viral hotspot.

