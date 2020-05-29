BLOG: We should change the way we think about police

When you have a systemic problem, as we do in this country with the way black people are treated by police, you have to change the system. The calls for murder charges against all the police officers (four of them) who took part in killing George Floyd are justified, and prosecution and conviction of these killers will make a difference. But it will make only a small difference, if everything else remains the same.
We have set up in this country two standards for criminal conduct, particularly in regard to the use of force — one for police, one for everyone else. We should rethink that. Police officers are trained to deal with violent situations — that is part of their job. Police officers are tasked with keeping the peace — that is their job. Shouldn't they have to at least meet the same standards of conduct that everyday citizens must when it comes to using force? Shouldn't they be limited to responding with commensurate force, as citizens are? I can slap you back if you slap me, but I can't punch you to the ground, then stamp on your head until you die. That is a crime for me, and it should be a crime for a police officer as well.
One of the reasons riots result after episodes like the killing of George Floyd is because of the delay in charging the perpetrators, or in many cases, the failure to charge them at all. Every citizen who isn't a police officer knows that if they were captured on multiple video cameras, in public, slowly killing someone on the street, they would be arrested the second the police arrived. There would be no "making sure all the evidence blah, blah .... "
The prosecutor in Minneapolis justified the delay by pointing to the different standard for violence by police, which is why there should not be a different standard. Officers should be allowed to use violence only when necessary and respond with violence only to a level suited to the situation. We should change the way we view the job, because we still see in it way too much of the marshal cleaning up Dodge City and way too little of what it should be — a person knowledgeable in the law who keeps the peace and is empowered to make arrests and use force absolutely necessary.
I've seen nothing justifying the use of any force in the arrest of Mr. Floyd, and obviously, nothing justifying the huge amount of force that was used.
But whatever happens with this particular case, it won't make much difference until we change the way we think about the role of police officers. Should they stand apart from the public, endowed with special powers that they decide when they can use? Or should they be one of the public, with a special role but no dispensation to perpetrate acts that, for anyone else, would be criminal? I choose the latter.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at
@trafficstatic.
