BLOG: We should change the way we think about police

When you have a systemic problem, as we do in this country with the way black people are treated by police, you have to change the system. The calls for murder charges against all the police officers (four of them) who took part in killing George Floyd are justified, and prosecution and conviction of these killers will make a difference. But it will make only a small difference, if everything else remains the same.

We have set up in this country two standards for criminal conduct, particularly in regard to the use of force — one for police, one for everyone else. We should rethink that. Police officers are trained to deal with violent situations — that is part of their job. Police officers are tasked with keeping the peace — that is their job. Shouldn't they have to at least meet the same standards of conduct that everyday citizens must when it comes to using force? Shouldn't they be limited to responding with commensurate force, as citizens are? I can slap you back if you slap me, but I can't punch you to the ground, then stamp on your head until you die. That is a crime for me, and it should be a crime for a police officer as well.