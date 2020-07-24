BLOG: Watch me ace this blood pressure test

As the spouse of someone with younger onset Alzheimer's disease, I've become familiar with the Montreal Cognitive Assessment exam that President Trump keeps talking about taking, saying he aced it. It's not a test you ace, of course. That's like saying you aced the reflex test when the doctor hit your knee with the rubber hammer.

It's a test that measures your cognitive functioning, and it's given to determine whether your cognitive functioning is impaired. It tests your ability to determine spatial relationships, your awareness of your circumstances (what day it is, what time it is, where you are) and your short-term memory.

The big question is, why is Trump taking the test? Why did a doctor think he should be given the test? It's not like a blood pressure test — not a standard part of a physical exam. I've never been given the test, and I imagine that is the case for most people. You're given it, I believe, if you indicate you've been having some cognitive difficulty or if the doctor suspects you are.

So, I wonder why Trump was given the test. And I wonder, as always with him, why he has decided to talk about it. I have no idea how he scored on the test, but his misrepresentations of its purpose, as if it's some sort of intelligence test, raise questions about his ability to listen to and comprehend what people are telling him.

One way Trump is quite clever is in broadcasting problems before they can be uncovered and pretending they are strengths. He has done this over and over when it comes to improper acts as president, even contradicting his own spokespeople. They issue denials, then Trump says he did it, he's proud of it, there's nothing wrong with it, it was beautiful, etc. He often stymies criticism this way, because there's nothing to uncover once he admits to it, and the conflict comes down to a disagreement over what is proper. Perhaps, something similar is happening with the cognitive test. Rather than try to hide that doctors are concerned with his cognitive functioning, he broadcasts that he was given the test and boasts that he aced it.

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.

