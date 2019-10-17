{{featured_button_text}}
Art

The annual Landscapes for Landsake art exhibition featured hundreds of works by local artists. Here, curator Leah McCloskey looks at a work ready for hanging.  

 Post-Star file photo

I've been to two events recently in Washington County in the same barn — a big, restored barn on a beautiful property just outside Cambridge, in the hamlet of Coila, owned by Larry Sconzo. Larry is very close to some of my cousins, but I had never met him before an event billed as a cabaret (or was it a cafe), held a month or so ago in his barn. The place was packed, maybe because the event was free, or because a table full of desserts was available for grazing, or because the four musical acts were great (full disclosure: One of them was put together by one of my cousins, who plays keyboard). 

The place was packed again on Saturday for the Landscapes for Landsake art show reception in the barn, and this event wasn't free — it cost $10. But there were snacks, and wine, and lots of very good art. Two things keep surprising me about Washington County — how beautiful it is and how many very good artists live and work there. Both of those qualities were present on Saturday, which, along with excellent company, made it a memorable day.

