I've been to two events recently in Washington County in the same barn — a big, restored barn on a beautiful property just outside Cambridge, in the hamlet of Coila, owned by Larry Sconzo. Larry is very close to some of my cousins, but I had never met him before an event billed as a cabaret (or was it a cafe), held a month or so ago in his barn. The place was packed, maybe because the event was free, or because a table full of desserts was available for grazing, or because the four musical acts were great (full disclosure: One of them was put together by one of my cousins, who plays keyboard).
You have free articles remaining.
The place was packed again on Saturday for the Landscapes for Landsake art show reception in the barn, and this event wasn't free — it cost $10. But there were snacks, and wine, and lots of very good art. Two things keep surprising me about Washington County — how beautiful it is and how many very good artists live and work there. Both of those qualities were present on Saturday, which, along with excellent company, made it a memorable day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.