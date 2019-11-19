We have a TV screen in the newsroom that displays figures about digital traffic on the various stories we've put up on our website. This morning (Tuesday), we noticed the editorial that ran on Sunday of last week (Nov. 10) — "Stefanik is sacrificing her integrity" — was attracting the most views, by far, of any of our articles. Stefanik has been attracting a lot of attention to herself in recent days, by being an outspoken and, occasionally, rule-breaking presence on the House Intelligence Committee, which is now immersed in hearings in the impeachment inquiry. People in the media Twitterverse and elsewhere in the digital ether have been paying attention and, in looking for comment from Stefanik's district, must have found our editorial.
The editorial talks about Stefanik's history in the district — how she ran a brave campaign in 2014 and her early unfamiliarity with campaigning and evident discomfort at public events — and the way she has changed, especially in the last few months, to embrace the scorched-earth approach of the Trump-can-do-no-wrong wing of the GOP.
What's interesting about this editorial getting traction online and being read and disseminated far beyond our region is that it shows how the virtual world of communications drives an increasing political division and partisanship. Elise Stefanik gets noticed not when she tries to be reasonable, but when she pushes herself forward unreasonably and harps on irrelevant distractions. She gets rewarded, in other words, for not doing her job. President Trump called her "a new Republican star" for her partisan performance. The criticisms of her behavior were also strongly worded, including the editorial in The Post-Star. And those criticisms, too, were rewarded with a lot of attention online.
This all feels somewhat unreal. Who cares how many people we've never heard of click on a Twitter link to one of our stories? But that's one way media companies make money now — by attracting viewers to their websites — so the motivation to post content that "goes viral" is strong. Everyone is being rewarded for ratcheting up the extremity of their views, so naturally, everyone does just that.
