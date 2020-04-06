BLOG: Ventilators should go where they are needed

And yet, Democratic and Republican politicians upstate vented their concern and alarm over Cuomo's announcement. (No ventilators have been taken, by the way. He was anticipating a problem that may arise — a good thing to do in a crisis.) Emulating the governor, I will anticipate the responses to this post — that ventilators not being used now may be needed in the future. But people are dying now, quite a few of them — hundreds of them a day — in the New York City area. That is the need that must be addressed now, which is what the governor is working on. If we have a need in the future — if we do run short — then that will have to be addressed then.

This is not about valuing life in one region more than another. It is about valuing life. It is about saving the lives today that are endangered today. Of course, all this has to be done deliberately, to ensure, to the best of our ability, that no health care center is left without lifesaving equipment when it's needed. When the time comes — if it does — that the need is greatest upstate, then I expect and will demand that the governor put as much effort into meeting our needs as he is now into meeting downstate's.

But at least as a state, we should be all in this together, and that means saving people who are sick, not holding onto critical equipment in anticipation of a need that may arise later.

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.

