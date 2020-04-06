BLOG: Ventilators should go where they are needed

If we are all in this together, who is "we?" Every member of our family? Everyone in our neighborhood? Our town or village or city? Our state? Our country? Our world?
I'm wondering this when considering the negative reaction in the upstate region to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's announcement that he will take ventilators from upstate hospitals that aren't being used if they are needed to keep patients alive downstate, where the virus is raging.
So, if Glens Falls Hospital has a ventilator that is not being used, and a patient at Saratoga Hospital needs one but that hospital is out, should the ventilator be shipped to Saratoga? Or should the COVID-19 positive patient be taken to Glens Falls? Or should we let that patient die — because, remember, we're not talking about Band-aids, we're talking about machines that keep desperately ill people alive.
What if the sick patient is in Plattsburgh? Should Glens Falls share?
What if the sick patient is in Long Island or Brooklyn?
It seems like an easy call. No way should hospitals in one region of the state have ventilators that aren't being used while patients in another region risk dying because they don't have them. If it were upstate that needed life-saving equipment and downstate that wasn't using it, wouldn't that be an easy call?
And yet, Democratic and Republican politicians upstate vented their concern and alarm over Cuomo's announcement. (No ventilators have been taken, by the way. He was anticipating a problem that may arise — a good thing to do in a crisis.) Emulating the governor, I will anticipate the responses to this post — that ventilators not being used now may be needed in the future. But people are dying now, quite a few of them — hundreds of them a day — in the New York City area. That is the need that must be addressed now, which is what the governor is working on. If we have a need in the future — if we do run short — then that will have to be addressed then.
This is not about valuing life in one region more than another. It is about valuing life. It is about saving the lives today that are endangered today. Of course, all this has to be done deliberately, to ensure, to the best of our ability, that no health care center is left without lifesaving equipment when it's needed. When the time comes — if it does — that the need is greatest upstate, then I expect and will demand that the governor put as much effort into meeting our needs as he is now into meeting downstate's.
But at least as a state, we should be all in this together, and that means saving people who are sick, not holding onto critical equipment in anticipation of a need that may arise later.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at
@trafficstatic.
