BLOG: Twitter offers glimpse into characters of Stefanik, Cobb

Stefanik's tweet, accompanied by a few "laughing so hard they're crying" emojis, says: "Amazingly, this is not @TheOnion. Enjoy reading where my Far-Left opponent #TaxinTedra announces her 2020 campaign message and strategy: 'Chicken surprise!' Not making this up. #TrainwreckTaxinTedraPart2 is a true gift. #NY21."

Cobb responded with several tweets, as follows:

"@EliseStefanik and the #GOP are completely out of touch with reality. Today they mocked my upbringing and my family. My parents Ted and Barbara adopted 9 children on a public school teacher’s salary.

"Sometimes things were hard financially. But that didn’t stop them from helping others. My mom learned to be frugal with the grocery budget. She used to make this dish called 'chicken surprise.' You find the chicken, I’ll be surprised.

"That frugality combined with their compassion and hard work made me who I am. It might be funny to Stefanik and her DC pals but it’s real life for so many here in #NY21. Join me, we deserve better."

I wonder whether Stefanik actually writes her tweets, especially the ones that mock Cobb and use derogatory nicknames for her.