BLOG: Things could get tense

Stress can creep up on you, and I realized, while out interviewing people on Friday, that this pandemic and everything happening because of it could take a heavy toll on our psychological health.

I was talking to small business owners about having to shut down. Just before I went into one shop, I heard a radio report that Gov. Andrew Cuomo was ordering all nonessential businesses, not just groomers such as hair salons, to close over the weekend. So I went in and was having a good conversation with this business owner about how things were going, taking notes, with the camera slung over my shoulder. Everything was fine until I mentioned the radio report I'd just heard.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The owner seemed displeased to hear she might have to close, and when I said I'd heard the report in passing and didn't know the details, she lashed out at me, saying I shouldn't be going around saying things like that, and by the way she didn't want to appear in any story in the paper. I said I'd introduced myself as a reporter for The Post-Star and pointed out I'd been writing down what she was saying for the past five minutes.

"That doesn't mean you're writing a story about it!" she said.

So I left. I do think under different circumstances she would not have been upset about being interviewed, but the news I relayed pushed her stress level into the red zone. It's not easy being a small business owner, and this crisis is going to be hell on those who don't have a big financial cushion. I'm guessing that describes a large percentage of small business owners. It's not going to be easy on anyone worried about their health and the health of their loved ones, and, on top of that, worried about finances. Not many of us can keep paying our bills and buying groceries without income. The stress is likely to get a lot worse.

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 2 Angry 2

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.