BLOG: Sub theft story prompts other versions of the story

Following publication of the story on Sunday in which I reported on the theft of a homemade submarine called Baby Whale in 1960 on Lake George and the confession of a man, now 73, that he and his brother were the perpetrators, I've gotten a few emails that show how tricky it can be to definitively nail down the truth of something that happened 60 years ago.

One elderly man who has written a memoir wrote to tell me a section of his book includes a story about a confession he heard in Lake George, around the time of the sub theft, from someone else. This person claimed to have stolen the sub with a few other young men when they were drunk. In this telling, they were towing the sub, and it sank on its own, by mistake.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Another person wrote to say she knew the two brothers I wrote about and that only one of them had actually been involved in stealing the sub. That was the same story told by a man I reached in Schenectady who had witnessed the theft that night on the lake.

A third person wrote to say the story that ran in the paper was incorrect. When I asked her what about it was incorrect, she did not reply.

I do think the story Bill Thomas told me, about stealing the sub with his brother, is what happened. The witness, Peter Slovak, corroborated many aspects of his story, except that Slovak said just Bill's brother was involved. That's an important part of the story, but it is surprising how often our memories will add or subtract major elements of the whole truth. It shows how difficult it is to recreate past events, especially those from many years ago and when you lack documentary evidence like photographs or letters.

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.