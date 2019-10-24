Our congresswoman, Elise Stefanik, contradicted the foolishness on display Wednesday when Republican members of Congress pretended that they were locked out of the interviewing of witnesses in the congressional impeachment inquiry now going on. She contradicted it by her presence in the deposition, because she is a Republican and, as a member of the Intelligence Committee, was entitled to attend.
A gang of Republicans acted Wednesday as if they were upset at being excluded from the depositions. But they're not excluded. Republican and Democratic members of the committees holding the depositions can attend and ask questions. Republicans have been excluded from nothing.
The depositions are not open to the public. Investigations in the early phases frequently are not public — the Ken Starr investigation, for example, and the Mueller investigation. Later, if this investigation goes that far, public hearings will be held. By that point, perhaps, Republican members of Congress will be shouting through bullhorns and pointing big squirtguns at Democrats.
