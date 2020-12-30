BLOG: Stefanik recognized in NY Times as 'most disappointing'

Michele Cottle, a member of the New York Times editorial board, wrote a column in Wednesday's paper awarding high school yearbook honors to political and civic leaders. Rudy Giuliani got Class Clown, Elizabeth Warren Most Disappointed and Elise Stefanik Most Disappointing.

Here is the paragraph about Stefanik:

"Since her 2014 election, the New York Republican had pitched herself as the sane, moderate future of her party, with a special focus on improving its reputation with women. So it’s been particularly galling to watch her carry water for the most antidemocratic, misogynistic president in memory."

Cottle has a point. Politics tends to take place in a hall of cognitive dissonance anyway, where the echoes of your support for people you would walk away from at a party come back to taunt you. But it seems particularly awful for politicians like Elise Stefanik, who have made a point of promoting the cause of women candidates in her party, to defend and give shout-outs to a man who has been accused by 26 women of sexual assault or harassment and has frequently, as president and as a candidate, attacked women in a misogynistic way.

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.

