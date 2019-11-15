An item concerning Congresswoman Elise Stefanik that appeared in a column by Cara Chapman with The Plattsburgh Press-Republican, one of The Post-Star's news coalition partners, caught my eye.
Stefanik called comments about her made by ABC News political anlayst Michael Dowd disgusting, sexist and shameful.
On Wednesday, Dowd tweeted (and later deleted) this: "Elise Stefanik is a perfect example of why just electing someone because they are a woman or a millennial doesn’t necessarily get you the leaders we need.”
He later apologized.
First of all, he's wrong. Stefanik was not elected because she was a woman nor because she was young. In 2014, she had the gumption to be the first Republican to jump into what looked like a tough race against an experienced incumbent, Bill Owens, and she worked hard scraping up GOP support before Owens decided to retire from politics. Since then, she has shown she's a quick learner and fierce campaigner. Whether you like what she does, you have to admit she is a force to be reckoned with, not the lightweight Dowd implies.
Second, the remark is sexist.
You have free articles remaining.
Later in the same column, Chapman reported on asking Stefanik about Stephen Miller, a top adviser to President Trump who runs immigration policy, whose emails to Breitbart News have surfaced in recent days. Those emails, sent a couple of years ago, push white nationalist literature and racist immigration stories. The chilling thing about this is that Miller's awful views don't exist in a vacuum — they have been directly translated into national policy, such as the Trump initiative to separate children from their parents at the border.
Stefanik said she condemns racist bigotry in general but hadn't read the emails and added, "Stephen Miller is not an elected official." To which, one might reply, "But Donald Trump is."
We all choose where to direct our outrage, and how high to crank it up. Of course, when something touches us directly, we care more. It's tricky to navigate the moats of morality these days — we can't just walk around judging the moral content of every word and action. It's exhausting.
But we do look to our political leaders to set some sort of moral example. That's why there was such outrage over Bill Clinton cheating on his wife with a much younger woman — behavior that, anywhere else, might get you fired but would hardly excite much surprise or hand-wringing over morality.
It's not shocking to find out people hold white nationalist views, but it is shocking to find out one of the president's senior advisers does, and that he is the point person on immigration for the administration.
These questions matter when they bleed over into actions, especially into national policy. They matter when sexism is the issue, and they matter when racism and xenophobia are the issues. So at the risk of sounding like a moral scold, I'd love to see Congresswoman Stefanik's outrage extend to Stephen Miller's victims, too.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.