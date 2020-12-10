BLOG: Stefanik backs invalidating other states' results

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has joined 106 other Republican members of the House of Representatives in signing onto a brief that supports Texas' bid to overturn the presidential election.
The Texas lawsuit is a hopeless waste of time, more noteworthy for what it reveals about its congressional supporters than for its chances of success. It makes some convoluted and discredited argument that voting in certain swing states was marked by irregularities (it wasn't) and, therefore, the Supreme Court should invalidate results from Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia.
On the one hand, the worthlessness of the lawsuit would justify paying no attention to it. It will soon vanish, following the scores of others filed by President Trump's gang of lawyers that can't shoot straight. Several of the judge's decisions tossing these lawsuits have been terse and caustic, as Republican and Democratic judges have recognized how groundless they are.
Perhaps something caustic will be said by justices about this latest lawsuit, although, more likely, the Supreme Court will just refuse to consider it. Regardless, it's the cherry of absurdity on top of the sundae of Trump's outrageous behavior as president, which, rather than being condemned by Republican politicians has instead been treated with kowtowing and praise.
Elise Stefanik has joined in this parade, which may yet prove to be disastrous for the country, shaming herself in the process. It seems that Trump will never move on, that the country is stuck with his greed and lies and attention-seeking, and it is beginning to seem we will be stuck with Elise Stefanik following his lead, too, whether he is in office or out of it.
New amicus brief from 106 Republican House members in support of Texas' bid to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's win in the Supreme Court.
More than 100 House Republicans on Thursday signed onto an amicus brief in support of the Texas lawsuit aimed at overturning the election results in four swing states — Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — that handed Democrat Joe Biden the White House.
“This brief presents [our] concern as Members of Congress, shared by untold millions of their constituents, that the unconstitutional irregularities involved in the 2020 presidential election cast doubt upon its outcome and the integrity of the American system of elections,” states the brief signed by 106 GOP lawmakers.
Outgoing Republican Study Committee (RSC) Chairman Mike Johnson (R-La.) — one of President Trump’s closest allies in the House, having served on his impeachment defense team — helped lead the effort to garner support from his GOP colleagues for the brief. Johnson is joining the GOP leadership team in the new Congress.
“President Trump called me this morning to let me know how much he appreciates the amicus brief we are filing on behalf of Members of Congress. Indeed, ‘this is the big one!’” Johnson tweeted on Thursday.
Other key Republicans who signed onto the brief included Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.); Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee; Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), the chair of the conservative Freedom Caucus; and Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), the incoming RSC chairman.
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), another top Trump ally, is not among the signatories. Neither is GOP Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). McCarthy twice declined to comment to reporters Thursday when directly asked if he supported the Texas lawsuit.
“The president has a right for every legal challenge to be heard. He has the right to go to the Supreme Court with it, yes,” McCarthy said.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to the Supreme Court aimed at blocking electors from Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia from certifying Biden’s victory. Paxton alleges the states' mail-in voting efforts during the pandemic were unconstitutional. Attorneys general from eighteen other red states have signed onto the lawsuit.
The Trump campaign has largely been unsuccessful in its legal efforts to challenge the election results; dozens of challenges filed by Trump or his allies have been rejected by the courts. Trump has asked Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), a former Texas solicitor general, to argue the latest case before the Supreme Court, The New York Times reported.
But the last-ditch, Hail Mary has divided Republicans on Capitol Hill — and in the powerful Texas congressional delegation itself. For weeks, Rep. Kay Granger (R-Texas), the top Republican on the powerful Appropriations Committee, has been telling Trump it’s time to “move on” and accept defeat. And Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas), a vocal Trump backer, voiced his concerns about the lawsuit on Twitter, opting not to sign on.
“Respectfully, I will not join because I believe the case itself represents a dangerous violation... of federalism & sets a precedent to have one state asking federal courts to police the voting procedures of other states,” Roy tweeted.
Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), a member of the GOP leadership team, has also questioned the merit of the suit.
"You know, it's very unusual because when a state sues a state, the Supreme Court of the United States has original jurisdiction,” Cornyn told CNN, “so you don't have to go through the ordinary procedure. I read just the summary of it, and I frankly struggle to understand the legal theory of it.”
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at
@trafficstatic.
