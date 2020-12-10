BLOG: Stefanik backs invalidating other states' results

Elise Stefanik has joined in this parade, which may yet prove to be disastrous for the country, shaming herself in the process. It seems that Trump will never move on, that the country is stuck with his greed and lies and attention-seeking, and it is beginning to seem we will be stuck with Elise Stefanik following his lead, too, whether he is in office or out of it.

New amicus brief from 106 Republican House members in support of Texas' bid to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's win in the Supreme Court.

More than 100 House Republicans on Thursday signed onto an amicus brief in support of the Texas lawsuit aimed at overturning the election results in four swing states — Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — that handed Democrat Joe Biden the White House.

“This brief presents [our] concern as Members of Congress, shared by untold millions of their constituents, that the unconstitutional irregularities involved in the 2020 presidential election cast doubt upon its outcome and the integrity of the American system of elections,” states the brief signed by 106 GOP lawmakers.