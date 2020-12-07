BLOG: Stefanik adviser tells locals to move out

Alex deGrasse, an adviser to Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, wrote this morning on his Twitter feed a not-suprisingly obnoxious and offensive statement that defended a guest essay in the Sun Community News and attacked local people who are liberals.
Here is what he wrote:
"No surprise the far-left freaks are melting down over a good op-ed in the @SunCmtyNews (one of the most read papers in #NY21) on voter fraud — Demanding it be censored.
"Hey local butt hurt libs!!! Want to censor newspapers and private citizens?!?! Move to communist China."
The childish tone, the attacks on local people (who are also Rep. Stefanik's constituents), the reactionary "love it or leave it" attitude — all of this would have been extraordinary to see a few years ago in a statement from a longtime staffer for our local congressional representative.
Northern New York has traditionally been a place where various sorts of people are, if not welcomed, at least tolerated by those who disagree with them. I've wondered over the years why this is so and concluded that we just don't have enough people up here to be holding grudges against the ones we do have. We can't afford to alienate our neighbors and townsfolk, because if we do, we'll find ourselves in a very lonely spot.
I remember after my family moved to Saranac Lake in 1970, my dad used to talk about the way everyone would stop to help you if your car went off the road into a snowdrift. It was nice, and it was also necessary — because a lot of roads didn't see much traffic, and if it was a cold day, you could be in real danger stranded in a drift.
I'm pretty sure Alex deGrasse did not grow up in the North Country, which is fine, but he has made it clear over the years that the "tolerate thy neighbor" ethos has not sunk in with him.
So his declaration that people who disagree with him should "move to communist China" is not surprising in the context of his statements over the years. But the words themselves are still jarring, and it's more jarring that Stefanik employs and encourages him.
