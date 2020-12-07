BLOG: Stefanik adviser tells locals to move out

Alex deGrasse, an adviser to Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, wrote this morning on his Twitter feed a not-suprisingly obnoxious and offensive statement that defended a guest essay in the Sun Community News and attacked local people who are liberals.

Here is what he wrote:

"No surprise the far-left freaks are melting down over a good op-ed in the @SunCmtyNews (one of the most read papers in #NY21) on voter fraud — Demanding it be censored.

"Hey local butt hurt libs!!! Want to censor newspapers and private citizens?!?! Move to communist China."

The childish tone, the attacks on local people (who are also Rep. Stefanik's constituents), the reactionary "love it or leave it" attitude — all of this would have been extraordinary to see a few years ago in a statement from a longtime staffer for our local congressional representative.

Northern New York has traditionally been a place where various sorts of people are, if not welcomed, at least tolerated by those who disagree with them. I've wondered over the years why this is so and concluded that we just don't have enough people up here to be holding grudges against the ones we do have. We can't afford to alienate our neighbors and townsfolk, because if we do, we'll find ourselves in a very lonely spot.