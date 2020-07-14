BLOG: States show what works in a pandemic and what fails

Perhaps this will be a lesson for all of us about the limits of human confidence and braggadocio and power. You can have all the authority in the world in the human realm, and that means nothing to a virus. It also means nothing to a changing climate. This is what happens when, instead of listening to scientists who know what they're talking about, you listen to a president who does not.

One shameful aspect of this divide that pertains to us in this region is the way our congresswoman, Elise Stefanik, has tacitly endorsed the partisan approach of the Trump administration to the pandemic. She has said little about the state's performance in fighting the pandemic, except for continuous attacks on Cuomo for the order requiring nursing homes to accept COVID-positive patients from hospitals. That order, done as the virus raged in the city and in anticipation of hospitals being overwhelmed, may, in hindsight, have been a mistake. Hospitals were not overwhelmed to the extent feared, and COVID-19 may have been spread to some nursing homes by the transfers. (In many places, such as locally, that did not happen. Also, New York's rate of nursing home deaths is still fairly low compared with other states.)

But even if the nursing home order was a mistake, the entire pandemic struggle in New York was a success — something few other states can say. Stefanik doesn't bring this up. She will praise the heroism of front-line workers, but she doesn't mention how well New York is doing overall. Our state's performance — the relative safety we enjoy now — is a direct result of state policies. Personally, I feel lucky to live in New York right now.

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.

