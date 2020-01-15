BLOG: Sometimes, under-prescribing is the problem

After learning that you really shouldn't just toss unused prescriptions in the trash, because the drugs could end up in the environment, I fished out of the trash my bottle of oxycodone pills — prescribed following my recent hip replacement surgery — and took them to the Glens Falls Police Station at City Hall. Outside the door to the station is a handy disposal box, so I dropped the bottle — still holding 59 out of 60 pills — into it.

I've also gotten a couple of recent reminders that this issue can get complicated, and it's not one about which I'm well informed. On the drive from the police station to the newspaper office, Public Radio was reporting on problems caused by the under-prescribing of pain medication for patients who need it. Studies have found that this particularly affects black people who, apparently, face more skepticism from the medical community and so are more likely not to be prescribed pain meds they need. (This is ironic, since much of the reporting on the opioid crisis has been about the way it has devastated white communities.)