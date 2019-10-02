I finished "The Arms of Krupp" by William Manchester, a long, dense book, published in 1964, that details 400 years of history of the Krupp mining, manufacturing and weapons-making firm in Germany. It made me think about another work, "Shoah," the great documentary film, more than 9 hours long, made by Claude Lanzmann about the Holocaust, focusing on specific death camps in Poland and on the Warsaw ghetto.
The film was made in the 1970s and '80s and released in the mid-'80s. It ran over four nights on PBS. One thing Lanzmann did that, as a journalist, I have often thought about, is he interviewed Franz Suchomel, who had been a German SS officer during the war, working at the Treblinka death camp. Suchomel agreed to be interviewed on tape, not video, as long as his name wasn't used. But Lanzmann used hidden video equipment and included it in the film, along with Suchomel's name. He broke his word, and as a journalist betrayed his source, and I remember him saying in the film he felt no obligation to keep his word to Suchomel, who had helped kill thousands of innocent people. I agree with him. Suchomel is the exception that proves the rule. Journalists should not betray their sources, but when your source is a death camp officer, your obligation to expose him is greater than any obligation to keep any promise made to him.
Anyway, I thought about this when reading Manchester's book, because of the tremendous access to Krupp family records Manchester received, and because many members of the Krupp family sat for interviews with him, and yet the book paints the family in an unflattering and sometimes monstrous light. How did Manchester stage-manage the interviews, I wonder. Did he give the family members some warning about where his book was going? Did he make sure he got all the access and information he needed first, before he started asking the many uncomfortable questions about the disgusting criminal acts perpetrated by more than one Krupp family member? It would be interesting to know. Perhaps there are interviews of Manchester out there in which he discusses these subjects.
