I learned today that Bob Freeman, the former head (fired on Monday) of the state Committee on Open Government had recently been accused of sexual harassment and had admitted to it.
Wow — that was my immediate reaction. I'd been speaking with him for decades (a big part of his job was to advise reporters on open government laws). I never knew. Shocked. That was my reaction.
But I really shouldn't be shocked. This is very common — men with authority (or without it), taking advantage; saying insensitive, sexually suggestive things to women who don't want to hear it; making unwanted advances; forcing themselves physically on women.
It's pretty sickening, all these violations. And it's discouraging — this lack of caring and consideration that is everywhere, this readiness to hurt other people to assert sexual power.
It took several complaints and two investigations over a decade to address Bob Freeman's behavior. I guess his advocacy for transparency in government only went so far....
