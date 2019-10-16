Rights are a kind of power, and as Spiderman learned, with power comes responsibility. The right to free speech is powerful, but without some limits — some requirements that it be exercised responsibly — it can be a destructive rather than constructive force. So, as a journalist who has made his living for decades exercising this right, I was very happy to see today that Lenny Pozner, the father of a little boy, Noah, who was killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, won his lawsuit against a conspiracy theorist who claimed the massacre never happened and accused Pozner in a book of faking copies of his son's death certificate.
First, I want to acknowledge the grotesque depths of cruelty and avariciousness to which human beings are capable of stooping. There is truly no depth to which we will not sink.
You have free articles remaining.
But at least, in this case, there is some tiny measure of comeuppance for the author, James Fetzer, who has been ordered by a jury in Wisconsin to pay Pozner $450,000. A co-author reached a settlement with Pozner. Pozner is also among a group of Sandy Hook parents who is suing Alex Jones, the horrible human and host of "Infowars" who pushed the lie that the shooting was a hoax.
People should have the freedom to speak their minds and publish what they think, even when it's factually wrong. But there has to be a limit. Maliciously pushing hurtful lies, when you know they are lies and when you know your lies are doing great emotional damage to other people, should not be allowed in a civilization that claims to be civil. People like Fetzer and Jones hide behind the Constitution while they intentionally hurt other people with lies. That should fall beyond the protection of the 1st Amendment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.