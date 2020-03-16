BLOG: Right now, sick people aren't getting tested

The experience of a young woman who used to work at The Post-Star and now works from home in Albany helps to explain the chasm between the reported numbers of novel coronavirus cases and the extreme measures being taken to stop its spread.

Right now, in the middle of the day on Monday, New York has 746 reported cases, with 6 deaths. The nationwide figures are 3,813 cases, 66 deaths. So, that is bad, but not terribly awful compared with all sorts of other diseases and other things, like car accidents.

But, because of a lack of tests, many people — probably many times the reported number — have the virus but haven't been recorded as confirmed cases.

Here is what happened to Elizabeth Gibson and her husband, Steven, who live in Albany. Last week, they were both feeling ill, with flulike symptoms — cough, sore throat, body aches and fever. They self-quarantined in their apartment.