BLOG: Renters site touts Glens Falls as one of cheapest places in New York

The renters website rent.com has come out with a report on the cheapest places in New York to rent an apartment, and Glens Falls is #3 on the list, with an average rent of $775/month, just behind Elmira ($774) and Carthage ($655).

Here's the blurb on Glens Falls: "... known as 'Hometown U.S.A.,' is in the middle of the eastern border of the state, a little less than an hour's drive from the state's capital in Albany. Glens Falls has a small-town vibe and is a great place to live, but the economy hasn't been great in the past few years."

Not a bad recommendation, although it's not true the economy hasn't been great in the past few years, unless by "the past few years" they mean "compared with 60 years ago." The Glens Falls economy has been doing a lot better over the past few years (ignoring this little pandemic catastrophe) and is much better than 20 or 25 years ago.

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.

