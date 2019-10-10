I've got a few questions I'd like Elise Stefanik to answer during her community meeting Friday in Kingsbury, provided it doesn't get canceled because she has invited too many guys with bullhorns:
1) As we speak, Turkish troops are pushing into northern Syria, killing Kurds, who have been our ally in fighting ISIS. This invasion was touched off by President Trump's decision to move troops out of northern Syria. Is betraying our allies part of making America great?
2) Trump defended his decision by saying the Kurds did not fight alongside the U.S. in World War II. Does that mean we would be OK with, for example, Russia invading Italy?
3) Does it matter to you that Trump ducked military service in 1968, during the height of the Vietnam War, with a questionable deferment? Do you think it matters to your constituents at Fort Drum?
4) You have criticized some of President Trump's policy decisions but have had little to say about his morality. What grade would you give the president on morality?
5) You've been trying to recruit Republican women to run for Congress. Numerous women — more than 15 — have accused Donald Trump of sexually assaulting them. They have come forward publicly, exposing themselves to attack, and have provided detailed accounts of his assaults. Trump himself said, on tape, in graphic terms, that he sexually assaults women. Do you believe these women, or do you believe that they are lying? Do you believe, as a woman and a national political leader, you have an obligation to advocate for women who are victims of sexual assault or should they all shut up about it?
6) You are on the House Intelligence Committee. President Trump has repeatedly criticized our national intelligence agencies, such as the FBI and the CIA. Have you defended these agencies? Do you think they do a good job and the president is wrong about them?
7) You have called for the censure of Adam Schiff and for him to step down as chairman of the Intelligence Committee, because he was aware the whistleblower had approached staff members but did not tell the rest of the committee. President Trump has told numerous outright lies, many about important matters. Should he be censured? Should he step down?
8) Alexander Hamilton said high crimes and misdemeanors are "those offences which proceed from the misconduct of public men, or, in other words, from the abuse or violation of some public trust." Was he right or wrong?
9) Is the Constitution's Impeachment Clause fake news?
