BLOG: Queensbury man on History Channel show tonight

Daniel Lucynski of Queensbury sells knives he has forged, and for several years, he has been trying to get on the History Channel television show, "Forged in Fire."

Recently, he made it on the show, which pits several competitors against each other in tests of blade-forging skill. Lucynski's episode airs Wednesday night (tonight) at 9, and without revealing how well he did (he was sworn to secrecy,) he hinted at an exciting result.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"I gave everything I had for that show. I put it all on the line," he said.

In Lucynski's case, that is more than a competitive cliche. Lucynski is 40 and has been suffering from chronic myeloid leukemia for 18 years. He was undergoing chemotherapy for the disease recently but halted treatments so he could compete.

The show flew him and the other contestants to Stamford, Connecticut for four days of filming. For two finalists, that was followed by four days of filming at their home forges. Was Lucynski one of the two finalists? Find out tonight.

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.