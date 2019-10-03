{{featured_button_text}}
Glen Street

Glen Street is seen recently in downtown Glens Falls.

 Michael Goot mgoot@poststar.com

North Country Public Radio has a piece up today by Emily Russell about the revitalization of Glens Falls. Russell, who spent at least some of her growing-up years in Glens Falls herself, interviewed me for the piece, and I sound as over-expressive and borderline unbalanced as usual. But it's a nice piece, celebrating the way the city's downtown has gone in 20 years from gloomy and empty to colorful and bustling. We forget, living here, how much things have changed in two decades, how really far not only the downtown but the whole city has come. When Bella and I were looking for a house about 21 years ago, and when we were looking again about 18 years ago, houses were for sale all over the city and sellers were desperate. Home prices have inched up in the city, and you don't see three or four "for sale" signs per block any more. And so much has happened downtown, it would take many inches to describe it all.

