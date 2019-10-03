North Country Public Radio has a piece up today by Emily Russell about the revitalization of Glens Falls. Russell, who spent at least some of her growing-up years in Glens Falls herself, interviewed me for the piece, and I sound as over-expressive and borderline unbalanced as usual. But it's a nice piece, celebrating the way the city's downtown has gone in 20 years from gloomy and empty to colorful and bustling. We forget, living here, how much things have changed in two decades, how really far not only the downtown but the whole city has come. When Bella and I were looking for a house about 21 years ago, and when we were looking again about 18 years ago, houses were for sale all over the city and sellers were desperate. Home prices have inched up in the city, and you don't see three or four "for sale" signs per block any more. And so much has happened downtown, it would take many inches to describe it all.
Thanks for reading.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at
@trafficstatic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.