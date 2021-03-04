BLOG: Podcast that serves as insult to Ruth Bader Ginsburg hosts Stefanik as special guest

About a month after Ruth Bader Ginsburg died, some Republican operatives (one worked for Mitch McConnell for awhile) started a podcast called "Ruthless." I stumbled across this today (Thursday) as I was searching through Congresswoman Elise Stefanik's Twitter feed for a link to her statement about the voting act she just voted against.
It turns out Stefanik was a couple of days ago the special guest on this podcast, which focused on Gov. Andrew Cuomo, with many minutes of gloating by the young hosts over Cuomo's current miseries. Since Stefanik has been one of the loudest voices in condemning Cuomo, they invited her on.
When she is introduced, the hosts ask her about her first election victory, when she became the youngest woman elected to Congress, and she talks about how inspired she was, while campaigning in the district, to see families bringing their young daughters to see her and hear her.
The problem with all this is the tasteless name of the podcast, the meaning of which becomes clear when you see the logo. The word is split into two — Ruth Less — with the words stacked on top of each other over an image of the Supreme Court building. The podcast was begun just after Ruth Bader Ginsburg died, when the court and the country had become "Ruth less." Funny, right? I'm sure those who loved and admired Ginsburg find it hilarious.
Beyond the poor taste of the podcast's name is the irony of Stefanik going on it to promote the empowerment of women in politics — something that Ruth Bader Ginsburg helped make possible. That irony was, of course, lost on Stefanik and the young men who host the podcast.
The more I see and hear of Stefanik — the more confidence she gains and allows her personality to shine through — the meaner and less trustworthy she seems. Meanness and mendacity are common attributes of politicians, but there's seems to be something extra these days — an enjoyment of being mean, a bullying quality in which politicians show their pleasure in unfair, impolite attacks on those they disagree with.
Just listen to the podcast's trailer, which is on its home page, in which the two young men, talking about what they're trying to accomplish, say "This isn't a podcast for people who shoved people into lockers, this is a podcast for folks who want to stuff people into lockers." I guess there is an audience for that somewhere, unfortunately.
