BLOG: Podcast that serves as insult to Ruth Bader Ginsburg hosts Stefanik as special guest

About a month after Ruth Bader Ginsburg died, some Republican operatives (one worked for Mitch McConnell for awhile) started a podcast called "Ruthless." I stumbled across this today (Thursday) as I was searching through Congresswoman Elise Stefanik's Twitter feed for a link to her statement about the voting act she just voted against.

It turns out Stefanik was a couple of days ago the special guest on this podcast, which focused on Gov. Andrew Cuomo, with many minutes of gloating by the young hosts over Cuomo's current miseries. Since Stefanik has been one of the loudest voices in condemning Cuomo, they invited her on.

When she is introduced, the hosts ask her about her first election victory, when she became the youngest woman elected to Congress, and she talks about how inspired she was, while campaigning in the district, to see families bringing their young daughters to see her and hear her.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}