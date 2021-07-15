BLOG: Paper's former editor publishes book of columns

Ken Tingley, formerly the longtime editor of The Post-Star, has put together a collection of columns, published under the title, “The Last American Editor,” which can be ordered now through Something or Other Publishing.

The book brings together columns from 2008 through 2020, starting with one of the first news columns Tingley wrote (previously the paper’s sports editor, he had written many sports columns), about a priest who was previously an addict until he saw a door open in his chest and Jesus walk in.

The book is tied together by the blend of humor and empathy in which Tingley addresses the reader and by his focus on the best of the human spirit, often in the worst of circumstances.

This is a hopeful book, and, fittingly, politics barely makes an appearance in it. Tingley has larger things to say about people’s goodness — with the guy who decides to donate most of his liver to an acquaintance after bumping into him in the grocery store, for example — and their resilience.

All of the people and events featured in the columns were drawn from the Glens Falls area, including from Tingley’s own life, but there is a universality to the stories of hardship, loss, endurance and recovery.