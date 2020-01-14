BLOG: Pain pills go in the trash, wasted

I recently chucked the bottle of oxycodone pills I was given about a month ago, after leaving Glens Falls Hospital, where I got a hip replacement. The bottle held 60 pills, and I took one the first night I was home. The other 59 are in the trash. A lot has been said about the way the opioid epidemic has spread by people getting hooked through legitimate prescriptions, but I wonder, too, about the waste.

I'm guessing that a lot of people who get joint replacements and other surgeries for which they're sent home with opioid painkillers take only a handful of the pills, if that, and throw the rest away. Some people need as many as 60 pills, I imagine. The label on the bottle said I could take one pill every four hours, up to a maximum of six a day, a recommendation I find terrifying. Perhaps I'm sensitive to drugs, but unless I were in agony, I cannot imagine taking 4-6 oxycodone pills a day.

So how many painkillers are getting tossed nationwide every year? It must be a lot. I wonder whether the prescription could be written for 30 pills, with a single refill, to reduce the waste. Or whether a patient's pain level could be evaluated before leaving the hospital and the strength of the prescribed painkiller and number of pills varied based on this self-evaluation?