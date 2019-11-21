Since the impeachment inquiry hearings are taking place during the day, I haven't been able to do much more than glance up at the newsroom TV now and then and read the closed captions, which are slow and often garbled. But, in the midst of all the rancor, it has been a great pleasure to see how smart and dedicated our country's civil servants are. We have really impressive professional people working in our government. (The elected folks in contrast are a farrago of shysters and loudmouths.)
At least two of this impressive crew who have testified so far are immigrants — Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, whose family emigrated from Ukraine when he was a toddler, and Dr. Fiona Hill, who emigrated from England. Hill's father was a coal miner, her mother a nurse. Hill studied at St. Andrew's in Scotland, then came to Harvard, where she got a master's degree and a doctorate. Like so many immigrants have over the years, she decided to use her brilliance to benefit our country.
You have free articles remaining.
Vindman's father emigrated to New York after Vindman's mother died. He went to SUNY Binghamton, then Harvard, then to military deployments overseas, including in Iraq, where he was injured by a roadside bomb. His twin brother also serves in the military. We are lucky the U.S. has been for many years a place that attracts families like the Vindmans from around the world, because of the opportunity to work hard and advance based on merit, and because we are a country of laws. People who have lived in countries like Russia, or under its control, where laws are bent beyond recognition to serve the interests of the powerful, feel strongly about living in a place where laws apply equally and no one is above them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.