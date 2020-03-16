BLOG: National restaurant chains changing policies

Numerous national restaurant chains are making policy changes, such as paid sick leave and deliveries without human contact, in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. A website, Restaurant Dive, lists the chains and the changes they have made. Among the local chains that are offering paid sick leave for the emergency are Panera, Starbucks and Golden Corral. Others, like McDonald's and Taco Bell, are offering paid days off for sick workers at corporate-owned restaurants. Domino's and other chains are starting a delivery system that allows customers to specify locations, such as a porch, where food can be left.