The fight over beautiful murals at George Washington high school in San Francisco is a good lesson for those of us currently and frequently appalled by the failure of right-leaning citizens to condemn the hatefulness of Donald Trump. The mural fight is a demonstration that narrow-minded foolishness is a human trait not restricted to any particular political inclination.
The murals were painted in the school during the Depression era by a WPA artist named Victor Arnautoff, who was a Communist and who cast a critical eye on American history. They depict scenes from the life of George Washington but not in the usual patriotism-soaked manner of, for instance, Emanuel Leutze's "Washington Crossing the Delaware." Instead, they show, in an understated way, a more sobering history, including the slavery that made Washington rich and the slaughter of American Indians that was part of the new country's push west.
You would think that liberal members of the school's community would welcome this more inclusive, not to mention accurate, view of Washington's life. But, apparently, at least in this school district, liberalism has taken sensitivity to an illogical extreme, so that anything uncomfortable or unpleasant gets branded as "traumatic" and cannot be seen or talked about. These extremists want the murals painted over and destroyed, and the school board is going along with them.
Many false accusations of "political correctness" get thrown around like plastic fruit by hatemongers like Tucker Carlson. Many offensive names like "snowflake" are spat out by people justifying indefensible behavior. But in this case, you have left-leaning folks screaming for the destruction of enlightened, thoughtful, beautiful works of art, because some people might get upset to see depictions of historical events that are real. It's worse than book-burning, because books are copies, but this is a unique work of art.
Art is supposed to be provocative. Art frequently challenges conventional wisdom, making us think and debate. Destroying art you don't like is the act of a fascist. Nothing put forward by the mural's opponents about its offensive or disturbing nature is anywhere near as offensive or disturbing as their intention to destroy it.
