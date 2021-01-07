BLOG: More remarks from local ex-congressmen, Owens and Murphy, about Capitol invasion

Working on local reaction to Wednesday's storming of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., I spoke with two former congressmen who represented our area — Bill Owens from Plattsburgh, the immediate predecessor to Elise Stefanik; and Scott Murphy of Glens Falls, who served one term in 2009 and 2010. They had some interesting things to say in reaction to the events of the day, some of which (for space reasons) did not go in the story.

Here are some more excerpts from those conversations:

Murphy said he had never seen anything like Wednesday's mob break-in of the Capitol, but he did experience, in the summer of 2009, a Tea Party protest, when people upset about national health care policy entered the Capitol and some of them, including the actor Jon Voight, camped out in his office for awhile. Some of his staff members were nervous at the time, but no violence ensued, he said.

"The whole process of the public being unhappy and demonstrating ... is very sacred," he said. "We had over 100 Town Halls about health care reform.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"But obviously there is a line, and this was well across it.

Bill Owens discussed Stefanik's transformation in the last few years from moderate voice to Trump fan, saying "it makes no sense to me."