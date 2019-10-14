{{featured_button_text}}
Syria's Kurds look to Assad for protection after US pullout

Last week, I included the following question as part of a list I wanted Congresswoman Elise Stefanik to answer:

"You've been trying to recruit Republican women to run for Congress. Numerous women — more than 15 — have accused Donald Trump of sexually assaulting them. They have come forward publicly, exposing themselves to attack, and have provided detailed accounts of his assaults. Trump himself said, on tape, in graphic terms, that he sexually assaults women. Do you believe these women, or do you believe that they are lying? Do you believe, as a woman and a national political leader, you have an obligation to advocate for women who are victims of sexual assault or should they all shut up about it?"

I was criticized by a spokeswoman for Stefanik, Maddie Anderson, for saying "as a woman."

"When was the last time you asked a man a question with the premise, 'As a man ... '?" Anderson asked me.

She is absolutely right. She caught me in some unconscious sexism. It's something I should watch out for, and, as people on Twitter love to say, "do better." This is not about a member of Congress being a man or a woman. This is about appalling behavior by the president of the United States and whether members of Congress, men and women, are going to stand for it. 

As the appalling moral behavior of Donald Trump has piled up, during the campaign and afterward, there has to come a point when it all becomes too much to address through a condemnation of a particular act. His actions show a pattern of impulsive, self-centered, immoral behavior, and that pattern makes him unfit to be president. This has nothing to do with policy and everything to do with character.

Everyone, including Maddie Anderson, should be asking themselves how much they are willing to put up with — how much, through inaction, they are willing to enable.

Where will you draw the line?

