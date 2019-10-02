I went to a prep school for three years — St. Paul's School in Concord, N.H., which has been in the news a few times in recent years because of a student-on-student sexual assault case and because of revelations of sexual harassment and abuse of students by faculty, mostly in the 1970s, which is when I was there. I had no personal experience with the abuse, although I found out later some of my friends did.
Recently, the head of the school, called the "rector," sent out a letter, saying she and the board had decided to take off from two buildings the names of two longtime teachers, who both became rectors of the school. Both had been honored for their long service and many contributions to the school. Both were there when I was, although I didn't know either of them well. One had failed to take seriously complaints about faculty crossing lines brought to him by several students and urged the students to keep quiet for the good of the school. The other had given to another school a positive recommendation for a teacher who was being forced out from St. Paul's for "boundary issues." I'm not sure exactly what those issues were.
The letter makes me think about retrospective rethinking of honors and reputations, based on evidence of bad behavior that has come to light or behavior that was known but is now being seen in a different light.
It's complicated. To what extent is it fair to hold people accountable for actions that took place decades earlier, when they may have been following unspoken rules about what was expected of them? To what extent is it fair to apply contemporary standards to past behavior?
Some behavior is so bad, nothing can excuse it. I do think serious damage was done to the students who went to the head of the school looking for help and were told to keep quiet. Despite this man's many accomplishments, maybe his name should be taken off the building.
In the other case, the positive recommendation might have exposed other young people at another school to a predatory teacher. But I don't think that single wrong act outweighs a long record of helping students and making the St. Paul's School a better place.
These sorts of things are coming up all the time now, which is good. We need a reckoning with harassment and sexual abuse and assault. But we have no clear standards. How far back do we go? What behavior can be forgiven and what must be condemned and punished?
