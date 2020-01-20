BLOG: Jackson should have been impeached

I'm reading "These Truths," a one-volume history of the U.S. by Jill Lepore, a fascinating book that explores the tension that existed since the time of Columbus, between the vision of the New World as a place of freedom and opportunity and the exploitation of other human beings as slaves. I'll talk more about that in a later post on my book blog.

But one thing struck me recently when reading about Andrew Jackson. We're now in the midst of an impeachment proceeding, one of only three in U.S. history. I think charges have been legitimately brought against this president. But I do wonder whether what he is accused of pales in comparison with things some previous presidents did. This came to mind when I read about Jackson's struggle to dispossess the Cherokees of their land in the southern U.S. The Cherokees were sophisticated, with a higher rate of literacy than the white population, their own schools and other institutions. They fought Jackson on his own terms, taking a legal case all the way to the Supreme Court. Eventually, the court ruled the Cherokee Nation was sovereign and states such as Georgia had no right to enforce laws there. The ruling should have stopped Jackson from forcing the Cherokees out, but he ignored it, and the long march the Cherokees were subject to, known as the Trail of Tears, led to the deaths of thousands of people.

It does seem that acting in contradiction of an order from the Supreme Court in a way that kills thousands of innocent people would be enough to get a president impeached. Shouldn't it have been? But it wasn't even discussed, as far as I know, probably because the Cherokees had no political power. I'm guessing that is not the only time an American president committed an atrocity he richly deserved to be impeached for. As many have pointed out, impeachment is political, and if there is no constituency for the injured party, then the president, and the country, can get away with awful things.

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.

