BLOG: It's hard to know how to respond to hate

There’s a mystery at the bottom of hate — perhaps it’s like love, you have to accept it without understanding where it comes from.
A man from Queensbury used to write to me often and, occasionally, to other people who worked at The Post-Star. I’ve mentioned him before. He would cut out stories from the paper and enclose the clipping with a cryptic note in an envelope.
The note would say something appalling, racist and brutal, about Black people or Jews. I came to know that he was from Germany and was old enough to have been alive as a child during World War II. He mentioned in one of his notes that he had experienced great hardship during that time.
He has since died. Some readers probably know who I’m talking about, but it seems petty to publish his name now.
Another local man, Mario Hepp, sometimes writes to this paper and others, and his brief notes, too, are appalling in the extremity of their hate and abuse. We received one on July 15 that was sent in via email as a “news tip submission” and another that same week was forwarded to us from the editor at the Adirondack Daily Enterprise.
The one sent to us as a news tip starts like this: “I’m sick and tired hearing about this black lives matter group! Black lives do not matter period!!” It gets worse for two more sentences.
The one sent to the Enterprise is also worse, and I’m not going to quote from it. It’s a dilemma with men like this whether to repeat what they said so people know how bad they are or to avoid the hateful words, because repeating them has an evil effect, no matter your intent.
I’ve written about Mario Hepp before, saying he was a good candidate for the state’s red flag law, and his gun should have been taken away and not given back.
Last year, after he expressed some of his views in letters to state officials, he was visited by police officers who confiscated his firearm. But later, a local judge gave it back.
It’s very hard to know who is going to turn evil thoughts into deeds. But it seems that many of the sorts of men who end up killing people start with words — words they speak to other people and words they write in journals and post on websites and in letters.
Recently, the husband and son of a federal judge, Esther Salas, were shot, the husband killed. The shooter has been identified as Roy Den Hollander, a lawyer who called himself an “anti-feminist” and who killed himself shortly after the shootings.
Hollander’s obsessive antipathy for women was well known — he wrote about it often and filed various lawsuits against what he saw as legal favoritism toward women. Many people dismissed him as a crank, which seems accurate. But people didn’t see he was also a danger.
I called Mr. Hepp, left a message and he called me back. He was truculent but polite and a bit confused (Was he pretending? I couldn’t tell.) He claimed he hadn’t written anything to The Post-Star in a long time. He also said that, although he listed various politicians as copied on the letter he sent to the Enterprise, he hadn’t actually copied it to them.
I asked him why he was writing such things, and he said because he felt that way. He mentioned a conversation he had with someone else who worked at the Post-Star and what a “fine fellow” he was.
His blandishments worked. I felt sorry for him. He wished me well, and we said goodbye.
Something similar happened years ago with the old man from Queensbury who grew up in Germany. He had finally sent me a note that touched a nerve, and I called him in a rage. He stammered and apologized.
Later, he sent me a letter taking back the apology.
How far is it worthwhile to go with such men?
Are they pathetic, dangerous, despicable — or is it possible they could be any of those, depending on the particular mix of their personalities?
Should they be watched? Ignored? Called out? And whose responsibility is it to do this — their families’? Journalists’? Everybody’s?
Columns like this could be a bad idea. It might be better to pay no attention, because attention seems to be what they crave.
But then I read stories like the one about Roy Den Hollander, and I wonder.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at
@trafficstatic.
