BLOG: It's hard to know how to respond to hate

The one sent to the Enterprise is also worse, and I’m not going to quote from it. It’s a dilemma with men like this whether to repeat what they said so people know how bad they are or to avoid the hateful words, because repeating them has an evil effect, no matter your intent.

I’ve written about Mario Hepp before, saying he was a good candidate for the state’s red flag law, and his gun should have been taken away and not given back.

Last year, after he expressed some of his views in letters to state officials, he was visited by police officers who confiscated his firearm. But later, a local judge gave it back.

It’s very hard to know who is going to turn evil thoughts into deeds. But it seems that many of the sorts of men who end up killing people start with words — words they speak to other people and words they write in journals and post on websites and in letters.

Recently, the husband and son of a federal judge, Esther Salas, were shot, the husband killed. The shooter has been identified as Roy Den Hollander, a lawyer who called himself an “anti-feminist” and who killed himself shortly after the shootings.