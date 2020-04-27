BLOG: It takes a little person to attack a needy one

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A local woman called me a few days ago. She's in her 30s, a taxpayer and a U.S. citizen who was born and raised in the area, but she has been disqualified from getting a stimulus check, because she is married to a man who uses an individual taxpayer identification number, instead of a Social Security identification number, when filing his taxes.

She was surprised and upset by being denied this little bit of help. It turns out that family members -- spouses and children -- are disqualified from getting stimulus checks if their spouse or parent is an immigrant who does not have a Social Security number.

Immigrants here without documentation can use the individual taxpayer identification numbers to file taxes, which many do. Many legal immigrants, who came here on student or fiancé visas or many other types of visas, also do not receive Social Security numbers. But they are required to file taxes if they work and earn money, and they can do that by using an individual taxpayer identification number. It's a legal process. Nonetheless, the stimulus bill cut them out, and not only them but their family members, too.

So, in this local woman's case, she was denied a $1,200 check she would have been entitled to receive had she not been married to a man who is paying his taxes but using an alternate and legal way to identify himself on his taxes.