Blog: In stressful times, kindness stands out

From the far side of Warren Street, I was shooting a photograph of The Pines nursing home on Wednesday afternoon, when a woman in an SUV pulled over on the other side of the street. She asked if I was from The Post-Star, and when I said yes, she said our stories about the nursing home were wrong. "How?" I asked, and then, since we were shouting across two lanes of traffic, I suggested she write down in an email exactly what was wrong and send it to us at the paper. She swore at me and drove off.

I don't blame her for being on edge and being angry that, in the middle of a terrible crisis at her workplace, a magnifying glass has been trained on the nursing home by the media. It must be tremendously stressful.

Of course, I believe the paper is doing the right thing, and doing an important public service by reporting not only on the number of local cases but on where they are occurring. This is information people have to know.

But in these difficult times, we all can use some extra understanding.