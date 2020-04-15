Blog: In stressful times, kindness stands out

From the far side of Warren Street, I was shooting a photograph of The Pines nursing home on Wednesday afternoon, when a woman in an SUV pulled over on the other side of the street. She asked if I was from The Post-Star, and when I said yes, she said our stories about the nursing home were wrong. "How?" I asked, and then, since we were shouting across two lanes of traffic, I suggested she write down in an email exactly what was wrong and send it to us at the paper. She swore at me and drove off.
I don't blame her for being on edge and being angry that, in the middle of a terrible crisis at her workplace, a magnifying glass has been trained on the nursing home by the media. It must be tremendously stressful.
Of course, I believe the paper is doing the right thing, and doing an important public service by reporting not only on the number of local cases but on where they are occurring. This is information people have to know.
But in these difficult times, we all can use some extra understanding.
Just today, right after my interaction at The Pines, I heard from my wife, Bella, that a cashier at Price Chopper had given her $15 to cover her groceries, because she was short. My wife and I have been doing a podcast together for about three years, following her diagnosis with younger onset Alzheimer's disease. Even though she gets around well in her car, and does a great job shopping for us, sometimes things happen, like overspending her debit card balance, that wouldn't have a few years ago.
When I got to the store, I found that the cashier, Sharon, had reached into her own pocket for the $15. She accepted repayment without any fuss, making it clear she wouldn't take the twenty in my hand, only the exact amount.
That was it. Her kindness was of the everyday sort but also was an act that probably changed the whole complexion of Bella's day. It would have been a bit of a disaster if Bella had to put back a bunch of stuff, holding everyone up in line and being aware the whole time that the reason for this confusion was her disease. Sharon's kindness saved her from that, and I'm grateful and also reassured by her "no big deal" attitude when I met her. This is what people do, she seemed to say.
