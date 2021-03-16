BLOG: If you want diversity in media ownership, support newspapers

One of the favorite sayings of people trying to make a point about "the media" is that "six (or sometimes eight) corporations own all of the media." When I point out this is wrong, they say, "OK, most of the media." When I point out that, too, is wrong, they tell me I'm the wrong one. But it is wrong, at least if you're including newspapers.

It may be true when it comes to TV. A lot of what we see on cable networks and broadcast TV is owned by a few huge corporations, like Fox, Disney, AT&T, Comcast and a couple of others.

But even though there has been a lot of consolidation in the newspaper business, and even worse, a lot of independent papers folding, there are still lots of newspaper companies in this country.

Take this region. You've got The Post-Star (Lee Corp.), Adirondack Daily Enterprise in Saranac Lake (Ogden Corp.), Plattsburgh Press Republican (Community Newspaper Holdings), Saratogian (21st Century Media), Schenectady Gazette (family-owned) and Albany Times-Union (Hearst). That's six newspapers owned by six different companies, in one region -- Northeast New York.