BLOG: Here's what I'm doing about it — buying stamps

Today I bought my first sheet of postal stamps as part of my own little effort to support the Postal Service. It's not my first sheet of stamps — I buy stamps regularly. I love stamps, and I like to send letters. Even the act of paying bills is made more enjoyable by sealing the envelope, applying the stamp and putting the light little package in the mailbox. There is something magical in dropping a letter in a box on a neighborhood corner in Glens Falls and knowing it will arrive in an office building somewhere in Minnesota or Georgia or Idaho in a couple of days.

At least, you could be sure it would arrive, before the Trump administration began its assault on the Postal Service, an assault that President Trump said is motivated by his desire to undermine voting by mail.

So, very often when I've been appalled by actions of this presidential administration, there's been little I can do about it. In this case, however, buying stamps helps support USPS, so I've decided to buy one sheet of stamps every week until the election. It's a worthy cause, and I should acquire enough stamps to last quite a while. Also, it may motivate me to write more letters, which means I just might receive more letters.

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.

