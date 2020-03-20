You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
BLOG: Health network devotes new site to virus
0 comments

BLOG: Health network devotes new site to virus

{{featured_button_text}}

Hudson Headwaters Health Network has started a web page devoted to the coronavirus: https://www.hhhn.org/coronavirus. It has general information on the virus, such as a CDC fact sheet, and instructions on what to do if you have symptoms.

A post I saw from a friend who works in a hospital emergency room mentioned that emergency rooms are the wrong place to go if you're feeling sick and are wondering whether it's COVID-19. Call your doctor or an urgent care center and make an appointment, unless things have progressed to the point you are experiencing a health emergency.

Will Doolittle

Doolittle

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at

@trafficstatic.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

I think not
I Think Not with Will Doolittle

I think not

A woman who used to work at The Post-Star and now lives in Albany has flulike symptoms, but after testing negative for the flu, she could not get a novel coronavirus test, because the supply of tests is limited.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News