BLOG: Health network devotes new site to virus

Hudson Headwaters Health Network has started a web page devoted to the coronavirus: https://www.hhhn.org/coronavirus. It has general information on the virus, such as a CDC fact sheet, and instructions on what to do if you have symptoms.
A post I saw from a friend who works in a hospital emergency room mentioned that emergency rooms are the wrong place to go if you're feeling sick and are wondering whether it's COVID-19. Call your doctor or an urgent care center and make an appointment, unless things have progressed to the point you are experiencing a health emergency.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at
@trafficstatic.