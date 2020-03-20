BLOG: Health network devotes new site to virus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Hudson Headwaters Health Network has started a web page devoted to the coronavirus: https://www.hhhn.org/coronavirus. It has general information on the virus, such as a CDC fact sheet, and instructions on what to do if you have symptoms.

A post I saw from a friend who works in a hospital emergency room mentioned that emergency rooms are the wrong place to go if you're feeling sick and are wondering whether it's COVID-19. Call your doctor or an urgent care center and make an appointment, unless things have progressed to the point you are experiencing a health emergency.

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.