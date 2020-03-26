BLOG: Founder of Adirondack Almanack fires his last shots

John Warren, founder and editor of The Adirondack Almanack website, a sort of expanded blog that published a lot of Warren's own opinions on Adirondack issues and quite a few opinions by people who agreed with him, has been forced out by the company he sold the site to in 2014. Warren writes about it in a goodbye post today (Thursday) on the site.
To give Warren his due, he allowed people expressing all manner of views to post comments on the site, which frequently led to long, passionate online debates. These debates were more substantive and enlightening by far than the usual exchanges found on Facebook or newspaper sites.
But Warren ran the site as a propagandist not a journalist, promoting a particular point of view -- that the Adirondacks are an environmental treasure threatened by encroaching development -- and ignoring or attacking evidence to the contrary. At the same time as he pushed one side of every story, he claimed (like Fox News, ironically) to be presenting the facts. His farewell post includes this sentence: "I founded the Adirondack Almanack in 2005 to help provide a more factual basis for what the public believes about the Adirondacks – its history, natural history, and culture."
Well, as he says, his aim was to influence public opinion, but in furtherance of his agenda -- to discourage development and promote the expansion of the Adirondack wilderness wherever possible -- not to make it more factually based. Many people, like me, frequently took issue with what he called his "facts."
I stopped reading the site a couple of years ago, maybe longer, but it will be interesting to see what happens with it now that he is gone.
